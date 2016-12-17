Scots skater Elise Christie grabs another gold

Scottish short-track speed-skater Elise Christie continued her fine run of form by winning the 1,000 metres gold medal at the World Cup event in Gangneung, South Korea, yesterday.

The Livingston-born 26-year-old, now based in Nottingham, clocked one minute 29.339 seconds to edge home favourite and world No.1 Choi Min-jeong (1:29.432).

Christie’s latest success continued the Great Britain skater’s recent form, having set a 500m world record in Salt Lake City last month and secured double gold over the distance in Shanghai last weekend.