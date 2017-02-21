Scots shine at Junior Curling Championships in South Korea

Recent victors from the Scottish Schools’ Championships are in action at the ongoing VoIP Defender World Junior Curling Championships in South Korea.

After yesterday’s matches, the Scottish girls, led by Sophie Jackson were at the top of the table from seven sessions and the boys, skipped by Cameron Bryce – were joint fourth.

In PyeongChang – the rink is the one that will be used at next year’s Winter Olympics – Cameron is joined by third Robin Brydone, second Euan Kyle and lead Frazer Shaw. The alternate is Ross Whyte.

Sophie and her team – third Naomi Brown, second Mili Smith and lead Sophie Sinclair with alternate Laura Barr – won the B division of the World Junior Championships in Sweden last month to qualify for this event that reaches its conclusion on Sunday.

Mili helped Perth Academy win last session’s Scottish Schools’ Championships.