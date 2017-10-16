Scotland win World Mixed Curling Championships

“It’s absolutely brilliant!” said Dumfries curler Grant Hardie after leading Scotland to an extra-end victory over Canada in Saturday’s World Mixed Championship final in Champery, Switzerland.

Hardie, Barbara McFarlane, Rhiann MacLeod and Billy Morton led Trevor Bonot’s rink 5-2 before the Canadians fought back to earn an extra end. The Scots counted three stones there to win 8-5.

“The whole team played brilliant all week and especially during the play-offs,” said Hardie, pictured right during the final. “Canada are a great team and came at us really hard at the end, but we just managed to hold on. I’d thrown that shot four or fives times in the game, so I was pretty confident, but because it was for the win you’re always a little on edge..”

The Scots had beaten the Czech team 6-2 in an early-morning semi-final.