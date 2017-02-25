Search

Scotland’s curlers win silver in Korea at World Juniors

The Scotland team of Sophie Sinclair, Mili Smith, Cate Brewster (coach), Naomi Brown and Sophie Jackson won silver at the World Junior Curling Championships in Korea. Picture: Tom J Brydone

Scotland had to settle for silver at the World Junior Curling Championships in Gangneung, Korea.

After a brilliant 13-2 semi-final win over Canada earlier in the day, the afternoon’s gold medal final proved a game too far for Sophie Jackson’s Scottish women, as they went down 10-7 to Sweden.

After the game, an emotional Jackson said: “I’m a bit gutted, but we’ve had a really good week. I’m speechless really, we’ve done way better than we expected.”

The Scottish men, skipped by Cameron Bryce, lost by 11-4 to hosts Korea in the semi-final and will now face Norway in Sunday’s bronze medal match.

