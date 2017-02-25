Scotland’s curlers win silver in Korea at World Juniors

Scotland had to settle for silver at the World Junior Curling Championships in Gangneung, Korea.

After a brilliant 13-2 semi-final win over Canada earlier in the day, the afternoon’s gold medal final proved a game too far for Sophie Jackson’s Scottish women, as they went down 10-7 to Sweden.

After the game, an emotional Jackson said: “I’m a bit gutted, but we’ve had a really good week. I’m speechless really, we’ve done way better than we expected.”

The Scottish men, skipped by Cameron Bryce, lost by 11-4 to hosts Korea in the semi-final and will now face Norway in Sunday’s bronze medal match.