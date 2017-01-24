Sanderson’s pupils meet Christine Black and Catriona Matthew

Pupils from Sanderson’s Wynd Primary School in Tranent struck it lucky when chosen for the latest Big Hit Festival at Meadowmill Sports Centre.

In addition to being taught the skills of the game by former Commonwealth Games medallist Christine Black, the bonus for the hundred plus youngsters was meeting one of East Lothian’s sporting heroes, Catriona Matthew.

Matthew, Scotland’s best ever female golfer, played badminton when as a pupil at North Berwick Primary and High School – and has accepted an ambassadorial role for the TOTAL BWF World Badminton Championships to be staged at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow in August.

It was a fun day for the primary four and five pupils – and a real session of inspiration for the next generation. Katie MacKenzie, a primary five pupil, said: “Badminton is great. It is a really active sport and great fun.”

Mikey Brown and John McVey had both played before and were delighted to receive some expert tuition.

“I have a badminton set at home and play in the garden,” said Mikey. “I really like it because you can play singles or doubles.”

For primary four pupil Ruairidh Giles it was a new activity. What was best about the day? “Hitting the shuttlecock really hard,” he replied.

Matthew, meanwhile, is delighted to be involved. “I still keep a close interest in badminton,” she said. “I watch it a lot on TV and am delighted that Scotland has a lot of really good players.

“It is great that the World Championships are going to be in Glasgow this summer and, hopefully, some of the youngsters from Sanderson’s Primary will be able to go along and watch.

“I am sure it will be a terrific event and I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as an ambassador.”