Rory Donaldson targets Commonwealth Games and Olympics

It was just a couple of years ago that Rory Donaldson tried his hand on the George Watson’s school shooting range

His grandad, Brian Ralph, had been a talented marksman and the genes have clearly been passed on as the 13-year-old has just become the youngest sponsored shooter at Selkirk-based Bisley at Braidwood.

Rory, pictured right, initially attended the clay pigeon shooting centre at Bisley for lessons, and the instructor, Ian Braithwaite, quickly noticed the teenager’s talent.

In February, he was offered the sponsorship package. It includes one-to-one coaching, entry to competitions and help with purchasing equipment and ammunition. He has already entered a couple of competitions, and came out top in his class at an event organised by Watson’s FP.

“I’m now going to Selkirk every week, and really enjoying it,” said the second-year pupil. “My first goal is to try and get into the Scottish Junior squad.

“Ultimately, I would love to shoot for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and Team GB at the Olympics.”

Rory is lucky there is a shooting range he can use at school. “There are about 100 of us in the school club and we train every Wednesday evening,” he added.

Now he is looking forward to a summer filled with competitions and the continued improvement that could propel him towards international honours.