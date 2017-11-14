Republic of Ireland 1 - 5 Denmark: Eriksen ends Irish dream

Christian Eriksen plundered a stunning hat-trick as Denmark shot the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup dreams down in flames to book their ticket to Russia in some style.

The Tottenham midfielder, who had been effectively shackled in Copenhagen in Saturday evening’s 0-0 draw, took the second leg of the play-off tie by the scruff of the neck with two superb finishes either side of half-time before lashing home a third late on. Substitute Nicklas Bendtner rubbed salt into Irish wounds by converting a late penalty.

Denmark boss Age Hareide had forecast that old friend Martin O’Neill could not be as negative as he had been at the Parken Stadium, and was confident his players could exploit that. His assertion proved astute as, despite taking the lead through Shane Duffy’s header, Ireland were simply unable to find the right balance between attack and defence after Cyrus Christie’s own goal had restored parity.

The organisation which had characterised the Republic progression to the play-offs disintegrated and they were picked off in ruthless fashion.

Things were looking good for O’Neill’s men in only six minutes. Robbie Brady’s floated free-kick into the Danish penalty area caused panic and when striker Nicolai Jorgensen could only help the ball towards his own goal, Duffy rose to head past advancing keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Aviva Stadium erupted but it was certainly not a sign of things to come. James McClean had a decent chance to double the advantage, blasting wide, but, at the other end, former Motherwell goalkeeper Darren Randolph was starting to find himself busy.

He saved well from William Kvist and Pione Sisto in quick succession but could do nothing about the equaliser. Christie was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net after Andreas Christensen’s stabbed 29th-minute shot had come off the post and hit him, but Harry Arter might have done better to prevent Sisto getting in the cross which handed the Chelsea defender his opportunity.

The dust had barely settled when an Irish error was punished yet again, Yussuf Poulsen robbing Stephen Ward before twice exchanging passes with Jorgensen, who teed up Eriksen to sweep a first-time shot past Randolph and in off the underside of the bar.

O’Neill brought on Aiden McGeady and Wes Hoolahan at the break but it did nothing to halt the Danes’ dominance. On 63 minutes Eriksen received Sisto’s pass and expertly curled a left-foot shot inside the far post for 3-1.

He completed his glorious hat-trick by dispatching a rasping drive into the roof of the net after Ward miskicked a clearance, and there was still time for Bendtner to convert a last-minute penalty after being felled by Duffy.