Pupils take on seniors in National Short Course Championship

The traditional end-of-year Scottish National Short Course Championship at the Royal Commonwealth Pool this weekend presents a chance for school pupils to take on the seniors.

Keanna MacInnes (Firrhill High School), a regular record breaker at Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championships, aged 15,is ranked No 2 behind Tain Bruce in the 200m backstroke.

Roisin Ramsay (George Heriot’s School), is just 14, but the Warrender swimmer goes into an 800m freestyle headed by Olympian Camilla Hattersley as the third fastest on the entry list.

Scott McLay is following Olympic medallist Duncan Scott as a promising product of Strathallan School – he is among the frontrunners in the backstroke and 200m freestyle.

Anna Fleming (High School of Glasgow) is top ranked going into the 50m butterfly.