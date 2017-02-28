Portobello and Perth bid for Scottish Schools’ Cup treble

Portobello High and Perth Grammar each have three teams in the Scottish Schools’ Cup semi-finals.

Portobello have two matches today. The Open girls meet Arbroath High and the Senior 1 girls face Hillhead High. On Thursday, the Senior 2 boys are up against Holyrood High.

Perth Grammar is also in both Senior 1 semis. The girls take on Arbroath High today and the boys travel to Edinburgh on Thursday to tackle George Heriot’s.

Also on Thursday, the Under-15 boys are at home to North Berwick High.

In the past five years, Gryffe High has twice won the Open Boys’ Cup. The Renfrewshire team is again in the semi and face stiff opposition in Stirling High. The other tie is North Inch Community Campus against Hillhead High.

This year’s Cup finals take place at Heriot-Watt University on 14 March (girls) and 15 (boys).