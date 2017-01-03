Perth Academy’s Mili Smith joins Scottish Schools’ curling team

Back In March, Mili Smith helped Perth Academy win the Scottish Schools’ Curling Championship at Braehead.

Today, she joins Sophie Jackson, Sophie Sinclair and Naomi Brown in the Scottish team for the B division of the World Junior Championships in Ostersund, Sweden.

Naomi also enjoyed success at the Scottish Schools – skipping Mary Erskine School to the semi-finals at Murrayfield two years ago.

Sophie Jackson, a sports coaching and development student at the University of the West of Scotland, is the Scottish team skip.

She started curling after a taster session was held at her primary school in Dumfries.