Orr family bid for Junior Open glory

The Orr family are hoping to celebrate New Year with good results at the Scottish Junior Open at Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh.

Jack and Maddie, who are both in the under-17 categories, and young brother Ben, in the under-15s, are among the leading home challengers for the prestigious annual event which attracts players from all over the world.

The Orr family  left to right  Ben, Maddie and Jack hope to continue a school tradition.

The Open takes place from 7-9 January and the Orr trio are hoping to continue a great tradition of success for Crieff High School players.

The pupils are lucky in that the Strathearn Community Campus, and its squash courts, is part of the school.

The new Crieff Primary School is also alongside, giving even more youngsters easy access to the sport.

In recent years, Greg and Rory Stewart, Claire Gadsby, Lucy Murchie and the three Orrs have all advanced to Scottish level.

“It is great that all the pupils from the high school and the primary can use the squash facilities,” said the trio’s mother, Susan.

“We have 12-year-olds playing for Crieff, and the club has always punched above its weight at junior level.”

Jack is in fifth year at the high school and Maddie is a year behind with Ben in third year.

Maddie won the Scottish Junior Open Under-13 title two years ago and also won the National Under-13 title in the same season.

This year, the Scottish Open is set to achieve even higher status thanks to two new sponsors. JC Lindsay and Eye Rackets are both supporting the championships that include two players who went on to reach world No 1 status – Peter Nicol and Nicol David – among the former winners.