Oban Camanachd 0 - 1 Newtonmore: Glen MacKintosh on target

Newtonmore edged the 109th Camanachd Cup final 1-0 yesterday at a baking An Aird against Oban Camanachd, making it a record 31 wins in the sport’s premier competition.

The game reflected current league positions, producing a tight and tactical affair.

However, as is so often the case for the Speyside men, marksman Glen MacKintosh was the difference.

“It was just a snap-shot, really,” said the modest attacker of the third-minute goal that separated two evenly matched sides.

“I don’t really remember much about it. Fortunately, it ended up in the bottom corner.”

The stage could not have been finer for the occasion; sunshine over the garrison town and a pitch benefiting from investment after years of drainage and rabbit problems.

With Ben Nevis looming large above them, Oban’s greatest fear very quickly turned to sickening reality.

A poor hit out from Gavin Stobart allowed Evan Menzies to bear down on goal. When he was stopped by the red and black defence, the ball broke to, who else, but MacKintosh?

Such opportunities are mere gifts to the most prolific marksman in the post-Ronald Ross era. With a deft flick of his wrist, the ball was ruffling the net and everything that Oban wanted to avoid had come to pass in only three minutes.

Norman Campbell, now so comfortable in attack that you could almost forget he was once a defensive stalwart for club and country, almost made it 2-0 in six minutes.

With Oban in retreat, Campbell decided to dribble further and further until he had committed the outcoming Stobart.

After all his energy, the ball landed the wrong side of the post but it was another warning for Oban.

Recovering from their early setbacks, the Argyll attackers slowly began to knit and gel, buzzing around the Newtonmore goal like bees around a flower.

This is what they have done so well this season and, when it works, it’s captivating.

Scotland recruit Daniel Cameron almost had them back in the contest, forcing a great save from Owen Fraser from a high shot.

With half an hour on the clock, Newtonmore man Neil Stewart crumpled to the turf with knee problems and had to be stretchered off, to be replaced by Fraser MacKintosh.

There are few clubs with such a depth of talent that can lose one key man and replace him with an internationalist but that is the way of things at the Eilan just now.

In 35 minutes, Oban had the ball in the net but two players were judged, rightly, to be off-side.

At the other end, MacKintosh almost did it again. The 36-year-old controlled the ball, manufactured space and forced a good stop from Stobart, who palmed the ball to safety.

At the start of the second period, Stobart was called into action again and managed two great blocks from the stick of Campbell. Those stops kept Oban in the game and the pulse in this final, as legs were tiring.

His counterpart in the Newtonmore goal, Fraser, wasn’t quite as busy but was just as pivotal – when, in 66 minutes, Daniel Cameron screwed the ball towards goal, Fraser had to be sharp to parry the ball with his boots.

That was Oban’s final chance, though they shouldn’t be ashamed of their performance.