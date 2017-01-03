Oban and Banchory dominate Scottish Junior orienteering squad

New Year marks the selection of the Scottish Orienteering Junior Squad and congratulations to Oban High and Banchory Academy, with both schools having six on the list.

Jess Tullie, a primary school teacher who has competed in two World Championships and is a member of the GB Performance Squad, began coaching the juniors at Oban. Callum and Ellis Hunter, Roanne Lilley, Tom Lines plus Eilidh and Rona Shearer are the Oban youngsters in the squad.

Jess has now moved to the Grantown-On-Spey area – and is again working with a bunch of youngsters at the Badenoch and Strathspey Club.

Anna Cox (Grantown Grammar School) is the first from Badenoch to be selected for the squad.

The half dozen from Banchory are Joe Wright, Abigail Mason, brothers Jake and Alistair Chapman and twins Kirsty Campbell and Eilidh Campbell. Alistair and Eilidh won the qualifying event and will be heading the Scottish team for the World Schools’ Championships in Palermo in Sicily from 22-28 April.

Grace Molloy is another key member of the new Junior squad. The Mary Erskine pupil is one of the leading British Juniors.

Scottish Junior Squad: Rachel Brown (Firrhill High School), James Ackland, Freddie Carcas, Pippa Carcas (all George Heriot’s School), Grace Molloy (Mary Erskine School), Peter Molloy (Stewart’s Melville College), Lindsay Roberson , Emma Wilson, Alice Wilson (all Bearsden Academy), Callum Hunter, Ellis Hunter , Roanne Lilley, Tom Lines, Eilidh Shearer, Rona Shearer (all Oban High School), Jura Macmillan, Louis Macmillan (Lochgilphead High School), Clare Stansfield, Lizzie Stansfield (both Dunblane High School), Finlay Todd (Fortrose Academy), Jenny Blackwood, Finlay Raynor , Megan Keith (all Millburn Academy), Hannah Kingham (Milne’s High School), Mairi Weir (Speyside High School), Kathryn Barr (Forres Academy), Daniel Campbell (Elgin Academy), Anna Cox (Grantown Grammar School), Joel Gooch, Matthew Gooch, Ewan Musgrave (all Aboyne Academy), Joe Wright, Abigail Mason, Jake Chapman, Alistair Chapman, Kirsty Campbell, Eilidh Campbell (all Banchory Academy)