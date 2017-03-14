Nikki aims to be in Team GB in Israel and Bahamas

Nikki Miller, a final year pupil at Mearns Castle High School, is making a real splash in Scottish swimming.

In January, she won the top award in her age group and broke a record at Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championships at East Kilbride.

Last weekend, she was in top form again at the Edinburgh International Meet at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

She set a meet record in winning the youth title in 2:14.63 in the 200m butterfly, and was second in the open category in both the 800m and 1500m freestyle. She also won the youth 200m freestyle.

“My biggest goal this year is to qualify for Team GB for the European Junior Championships (in Israel), and there is also the Youth Commonwealth Games. They are being held in the Bahamas so that would be a lovely trip.

“I’m in my sixth year at school, although I’m quite young because I have just turned 17. When I leave, I would like to study sports science.

“Mearns Castle has been great. They understand when I need time off and give me work to take away with me. I also get extra study periods.”

As one of the fastest rising stars in the sport in Scotland, Nikki could be a contender for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“It’s a long shot, but you never know,” she mused. “I will be trying my best.”

Scott McLay (Strathallan School), Keanna MacInnes (Firrhill High School) and George Clough (James Gillespie’s High School) were others to excel at the Commonwealth Pool. Scott set a meet record of 56.58 secs in winning the youth 100m backstroke. Keanna set a new mark of 27.87 secs in winning the 50m butterfly. George won two youth titles – the 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.