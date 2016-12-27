Newmachar on top at Indoor Skier and Boarder X Championships

Newmachar Primary School came out tops at the Scottish Schools’ Indoor Skier and Boarder X Championships at Snowfactor in Glasgow

William Lennox won the primary individual skiing title with younger brother Kieran in second place.

The Lennox boys then joined forces with Paul Marshall to win the team title for Newmachar.

In the girls’ Championship, Strathallan School’s Maisie Morgan claimed the title, while, in the Board Championships, Rosie Rothney (Carrbridge Primary School) is the new girls’ champion with Thomas Dunn (St Aloysius College) the boys’ winner.

In the senior Board category, Hollie Smith (St Andrew’s School, Paisley) and Alex Rooney (Forfar Academy) are the new champions.

In the skiing section, Rachel Brown (Banchory Academy) and Oliver Baillie (Robert Gordon’s College) came out on top. Robert Gordon’s College also won the team title.