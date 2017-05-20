Minister pledges to tackle sexual inequality in sport

Minister for Sport Aileen Campbell says more can be done to tackle inequality in sport and insists the Scottish Government is committed to improving female participation in all areas,

Addressing the Scottish Women in Sport conference in Edinburgh yesterday, Campbell said she would be providing additional funding and driving forward initiatives, including a first-ever Scottish women in sport week, which will run in tandem with the Scotland women’s football team’s first appearance at a major finals – the European Championships – this summer

Campbell said: “This week sees the publication of the latest report of the Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children, which shows some positive signs. It is encouraging to see that physical activity levels in teenage girls are now increasing – driven by the success of programmes such as Fit for Girls – but we know that there is more that we can do.

“That is why I provided sportscotland with a further £2 million to support governing bodies with a specific and explicit direction to tackle inequalities and why this government made a commitment in our Programme for Government