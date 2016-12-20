Marr College in league of their own at U18 Junior Championships

Marr College, a school with a proud record in the sport, are Girls’ Under-18 Scottish Junior Volleyball League Champions, and romped through the competition with an undefeated record.

The Ayrshire team were already assured of the title before the final round of matches, and added two two further victories.

Aberdeen Grammar also reaped the benefits of a great programme. The A team finished runners-up and the B team lost the final match but still managed to stay off the bottom of the table.

In the matches at Queensferry, Marr College B beat City of Edinburgh B to ensure they finished in a league of their own. City of Edinburgh threatened to cause an upset in the final tie when they took the first set in impressive fashion 25-15. However, Marr showed why they are the champions by responding with a storming 25-8 second set victory to take it to a third-set decider.

A win for Edinburgh in the decider would have secured runners-up spot but it was the Marr girls who took the final set of the season and a deserved winners’ trophy.

The Marr College squad comprised Livia Amzu, Ailsa Davis, Julianna Hendry, Joanne McGuffie, JenniferMcMillan, Hannah Paisley, Nicole Ramage, Kirsty Ross, Natalie Smith, Emily Stewart and Rosie Watkins.

The girls are coached by Jess Reid, a loyal devotee of the sport. She ran the volleyball squads at the school during her time as a PE teacher.

Now retired, she continues to voluntarily run the club, and the success rolls on.

In the Boys’ Under-18 Junior Scottish League, City of Edinburgh – attached to Queensferry High School – also completed the matches unbeaten to seal the title. South Ayrshire finished runners-up with Perth and Kinross a close third. But many of the matches were close and it promises some exciting matches in the forthcoming Scottish Under-18 Cup.

As for Marr College, the senior team will be aiming to continue their winning ways and retain the Scottish Schools’ Cup.

The preliminary rounds have already started and Marr are undefeated and already looking forward to the regional stage starting at the end of next month.

The finals take place at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow towards the end of March.

In the boys’ Cup, James Gillespie’s High School are the defending champions – and have already signalled their intentions to keep hold of the trophy with a preliminary round victory over Lothian rival Queensferry High.