Local hero Kirsty Gilmour edged out of World Championships

It was a brave effort, but Kirsty Gilmour’s hopes of a medal at badminton’s Total BWF World Championships slipped away at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

She had her chances, but eventually lost 19-21, 21-18, 15-21 in the quarter-finals to India’s Saina Nehwal, who is now looking to better her silver medal performance from 2015.

Gilmour led 14-8 and 18-16 in the first game, but then lost four points in a row in a decisive burst from Nehwal. The second was great for the Scot, but she lost the first five points in the decider and the writing was on the wall.

Still, considering what she has gone through in the last 12 months, coming so close to a medal was more than anyone could have expected.

“There are certainly a lot of positives to be taken out of this week,” said the 23-year-old, who had been seeded No 16. “I surpassed my seeding and, considering the knee surgery rehab and change of coach over the last year, I am very happy. I was just a few points away from a world medal.

“Today was very physical. But now I feel I can step it up and match it. If someone had told me when I got back on court in February that I would make a world quarter-final I wouldn’t have believed them.

“Now I am really looking forward to the future. I’ll have a week’s holiday, then I’m off to Korea and Japan.”

Nehwal was impressed by her opponent. “Kirsty was very fast today and played really well and stepped up the pace,” she said. “She also had the crowd on her side so it was very tough.”

In the mixed doubles, meanwhile, England’s Chris and Gabby Adcock made it into the semi-finals with a comeback 16-21, 21-13, 21-16 win over Hong Kong’s Chun Man Tang and Tse Ying Suet.