Kieran Merrilees’ world bid ends with defeat by boyhood hero

Kieran Merrilees fulfilled a dream by lining up against the legendary Lin Dan in the first round of the men’s singles at the World Championships yesterday. But he was also frustrated to lose 15-21, 10-21 to his childhood hero.

“It was Catch 22,” said the Scottish champion. “I have looked up to him since I was very young and so it was great to share the court. But it was just such a difficult match.

“I had trained so hard for these championships and felt I was playing so well. But, as soon as I saw the draw, my head went down and it was so tough.

“Before I went on court I was so nervous. My legs felt like jelly. Luckily, he started messing about a bit in the first game and I managed to get a little confidence.

“I thought I played better in the second game, but he just never makes a mistake. That’s the difference with the real world-class players.

“But, to be honest, it’s all a bit of a blur. I’m sure I will learn a lot from the match and my coaches will be able to help me. I know I shouldn’t have been playing the name, but it wasn’t easy.

“I just wish I had been given a better draw because I really felt I was capable of doing something. I might have had a chance against some of the other players.”

Lin, the five-time champion, was less harsh. In fact, he was very complimentary towards the local man and long time Scottish No 1.

“It was a tough match,” confessed the 33-year-old. “He was a strong opponent. I know I will have to play better in the future matches.”

One aspect that Merrilees used well was badminton’s Hawk-Eye system – rather misnamed as ‘instant review’. There were half a dozen challenges and, on each occasion, it seemed to take an age to come up on the screen. But most were in the Scot’s favour.

“It is the first time I have been able to use it, and it certainly could have been a bit quicker,” he admitted.

Martin Campbell and Julie MacPherson were the first Scots on court – but they lost in straight games in the mixed doubles to Sweden’s Nico Ruponen and Amanda Hogstrom.

Both games were close, but the Swedes always had that little bit extra and won 21-17, 21-16.

Top seed Son Wan Ho didn’t have it easy against Finland’s Kalle Koljonen in his first round of the men’s singles.

The 29-year-old trailed in the early stages of the first game – 3-5 and 5-7 – before eventually getting in front 9-8. He eventually took it 21-14.

The second was also a tester. It got to 16-all before the South Korean broke through to win 21-14, 21-16 in 44 minutes.

“It was my first match and I know all the other players are keen to beat me,” said 29-year-old Son, who led South Korea to victory at this year’s Sudirman Cup in Jakarta.

“I was also needing a chance to get used to the venue. But now I am feeling good.

“This is a very important competition for me. It would be a dream to become world champion. But I need to work very hard over the next week.”

Koljonen, ranked 72 in the world, was pleased with his effort on his first visit to Scotland. He also had a lot of support.

Every time he won a point flags were waved and a huge banner was raised that said (in Finnish) “Stay strong Kalle.”

“I enjoyed the match and played well,” he said. “I tried to push him as much as possible. I really enjoyed the match and will try and come back to Glasgow for the Scottish Open.”

In late evening match, Cailtin Pringle and Rebekka Findlay completed a rather dismal day for the home hopes. They lost 12-21, 10-21 in the women’s doubles to the French pair, Emilie Lefel and Anna Tran.

Scotland’s leading hope, Kirsty Gilmour, had a bye in the first round of the women’s singles. Seeded 16, she doesn’t get into action until tomorrow.