Keanna sets new record

Keanna MacInnes (Firrhill High School) won a medal at the recent Ontario Junior International Meet in Canada - and she was in sparkling form again at the weekend’s Geneva Interational Meet.

A member of a Scottish squad competing in the event, fourth year pupil MacInnes set a Championship record of 2:15 in winning the 17 and under 200m butterfly.

It was the perfect warm-up for another major event this Friday – Brodies Scottish Schools Championships at the Dollan Aquatics Centre in East Kilbride. All the Geneva competitors will be competing in the Championships that run in age groups from 12 and under right through to 17-19 years.

Lexi Waller, a schoolmate of Keanna, was a bronze medallist in the 50m backstroke in Switzerland.