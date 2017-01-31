Keanna and Lexi smash records at Brodies School Championships

It’s been quite a sparkling few weeks in pools around the world for Firrhill High School’s Keanna MacInnes and Lexi Waller.

They both competed for Scotland, and won medals, at the Ontario Junior International in December and then this month’s Geneva International.

Back in home water, they were among the record breakers at the Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championships at Dollan Aquatics centre in East Kilbride.

Two years ago in Aberdeen, Keanna and Lexi both smashed records in the 13-14 years category and they were at it again in the 15-16 years section.

Keanna claimed a record double in the 100m and 200m butterfly, while Lexi won both backstroke titles.

Her time of 2:17.58 in the 200m backstroke secured another honour, the Top Girls’ Award in her age group.

Joining the Edinburgh pair in the record books were Angus Allison (Broughton High School), Mark Ford (St Aloysius College), Archie Goodburn (Stewart’s Melville College), George Clough (James Gillespie’s High School), Iona MacLeod (Harris Academy), Katie Shanahan (Bishopbriggs Academy) and Nikki Miller (Mearns Castle High School).

Angus completed a double, a record in the 13-14 years 200m individual medley being set beside a win in the 200m breaststroke.

It was a family double for the Allisons as big brother Fraser won the Open 400m individual medley.

Iona MacLeod was another double winner in the 13-14 years freestyle. The Dundee girl set the new best time in the 200m and followed up with victory in the 100m to collect her top age-group award.

“It’s great to do so well,” said the second-year pupil. “School is very supportive and I want to take my swimming as far as possible.”

Keanna and Lexi also have the full support of their school and are members of the innovative athlete support programme at Firrhill High.

The Heart of Midlothian swimmers are both in their fourth year at school, so have to juggle swimming commitments with studies for their forthcoming National 5s.

“When we are away we get lots of work to do,” explained Keanna. “School is very helpful. We get to study instead of taking PE.

“After such a busy time, I didn’t really expect to go so fast here in East Kilbride. But I always enjoy Brodies Championships. It’s a great atmosphere.”

Scott McLay (Strathallan School), one of the rising stars of Scottish swimming, won both 17-19 years freestyle events. The Perth swimmer was rewarded with the Top Award in his section.

In his 200m race, he was pursued to the touch by Aberdeen Grammar’s Jack Watson. “It was definitely a tough final 50 metres,” said the sixth-year pupil who won by 0.24secs in 1:56.89.

Nikki Miller (Mearns Castle High School) trains with the East Kilbride Club – and she delighted the home crowd with a double in the 17-19 years. She won the 200m butterfly and the Open 400m freestyle.

Swimmers from all over Scotland took part in the Championships. Emma Mill travelled all the way from Castletown Primary in Caithness to win the 12 and under 50m butterfly, while Dumfries High School’s Bryce Procter came from the south to claim the 13-14 years 100m butterfly.