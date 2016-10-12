Jason Robinson’s son named in Scotland’s Four Nations squad

Wigan winger Lewis Tierney is one of 10 uncapped players in the Scotland squad for the Ladbrokes Four Nations Series.

The 21-year-old Tierney, son of former Wigan and dual-code international Jason Robinson, is joined by Huddersfield half-back Ryan Brierley and Castleford forward Frankie Mariano in Steve McCormack’s 24-man squad.

Jason Robinson scored two tries against Scotland for England during the 2002 Six Nations. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Brierley could renew his club half-back partnership with Scotland captain Danny Brough in the absence of Australian-born Peter Wallace scrum-half who is ruled out with an elbow injury.

The Bravehearts suffered another blow with the loss of Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle after he damaged a knee playing in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Tierney, a member of Wigan’s victorious Grand Final team, qualifies for Scotland through Robinson’s mum, Dorothy, was born in Glasgow and grew up in Kirkintilloch before moving to Leeds.

He will be vying with incumbent Dave Scott, of Batley, Warrington’s Matty Russell and North Queensland Cowboys’ Lachlan Coote for the full-back role.

Coote, who was in the Cowboys team that won the World Club Challenge this year, is joined by club-mate Kane Linnett, St George Illawarra threequarter Euan Aitken and Australian-born youngsters Tyler Cassel, 21, and Sheldon Powe-Hobbs, 24, who are yet to make their NRL debuts.

Mariano, who was born in Hull with roots in Cape Verde and Scotland, makes the squad having missed two previous tournaments through injury.

After a week at Heriot-Watt’s new state-of-the-art Oriam Performance Centre, Scotland move on to Barrow on 21 October, to play a warm-up game against a Cumbrian Select XIII in Liam Harrison’s Testimonial match before setting up camp in Preston ahead of their opening game against Australia at Hull KR on 28 October.

The Scots then face England on 5 November in Coventry and New Zealand on 11 November in Workington.