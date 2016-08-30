Georgina’s high water mark at British Waterski Championships

Inverkeithing High School’s Georgina Hutchison put the summer holidays to good use.

Competing in the British Waterski Championships at Gosfield Lake in Essex, she finished second in the slalom and third in the figures/tricks and the jumps in the Under-17 category.

She also made it to the Ladies’ Open final in slalom and was seventh in the final.

A member of Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, which has its National Training Centre at Town Loch near Dunfermline, Georgina was third overall in the Under-17 category.

On Saturday, Georgina set new personal bests at the Scottish National Waterski Championships at Town Loch. Her slalom score has lifted her to joint fourth in the UK.

Supported by the Scottish Sports Aid Trust and coached by Stuart Wood, she receives plenty of support from Inverkeithing High School – and she repaid them by getting six A Grade passes in her National 5s.

Now she has just started her Higher year – she is taking on five Highers – and is a school prefect. “As long as I keep up with my work I am given time off to go to competitons,” she said.

Georgina is keen to give something back to her sport. She has completed her Waterski Coaching Level 1 course, Disability Inclusion Training course, Emergency First Aid at Work course and Safeguarding & Protecting Children course.

She is also being taught how to drive the competition boats.