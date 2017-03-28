George Watson’s duo keep on winning national badminton titles

At last year’s Scottish Schools’ Championships, George Watson’s College’s Rachel Maclean and Aafreen Khan won the Junior (under-14) girls’ doubles.

This year, again at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth, they were in different age-groups, but both continued winning ways. Rachel, a senior three pupil, teamed up with Scottish internationalist Rachel Andrew to take the Intermediate (under 16) doubles, while Aafreen Khan won the Junior mixed doubles with Ben Richmond.

In the team event, George Watson’s won the Scottish Junior title – the Gibb Memorial Quaich – for the first time since 2001.