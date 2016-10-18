George Watson’s claim four gold medals

It was four gold medals and prizes galore for George Watson’s college at the Scottish Schools’ Dry Ski Championships at the Midlothian Snowsports Centre, Hillend.

Isabel Travers, Kirsty McCallum, Jemma Clarke and Eilidh Skinner won the senior girls’ event, and Duncan Greenshields, William Dalziel, Alasdair Sandland and Andrew Greenshields did likewise in the boys’ championship.

The Minor Boys’ team of Jamie Anderson, Struan Calder, Robbie Anderson, and James Sandland also triumphed.

The Mixed Minors’ team – Arran Dempster, Lucy Keir, Sophie Anderson and Tom Dalziel – completed the golden medal haul.