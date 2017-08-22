France’s Brice Leverdez stuns No 2 seed at world champs

France’s Brice Leverdez won the 2013 Scottish Open at the Emirates Arena – and it was a very happy return yesterday when he pulled off a massive shock by defeating No 2 seed Lee Chong Wei in a thrilling 75-minute first round men’s singles match at the World Championships in Glasgow.

Lee, three times a world runner-up and three times an Olympic silver medallist, was on a mission for gold as he reaches the twilight of his career. He turns 35 in October.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour. Picture: Lorraine Hill

But the 31-year-old Frenchman ended the dream with the biggest win of his career 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in a thrilling 75 minutes.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “I managed to stay relaxed and played my own game. I even told myself jokes during the match.

“I played well, I prepared very hard for these championships and I knew if I could play my own style that I have the game to trouble top players.”

Leverdez had two match points in the second game – 21-20 and 22-21 – and it was only a successful hawk eye challenge on the second match that saved Lee from a straight games exit.

In the decider, the 34-year-old Malaysian led 15-10 but Leverdez just refused to fold.

“I knew I was in real trouble when I fell behind in the third, but I never gave up,” added the world No 31. “I didn’t care that he was the No 2 seed. I played safe for a few points and that got me back into the match.”

For Lee, three times a world silver medallist and three times an Olympic silver medallist, it was a huge disappointment. The last time they met, he had taken just 35 minutes to beat him. That was just a few months ago, when Lee showed he was still at the top of the game by adding Leverdez to his list of scalps in claiming his fourth All-England Open title.

“I tried my best and he got lucky on a few points,” suggested the veteran. “I’m very disappointed. But he did play well.”

For Leverdez, it brought back fond memories of four years ago and his Scottish Open victory.

“I haven’t played here for three or four years but I do love the hall,” he admitted. “The crowd was fantastic. Hopefully they will stay on my side.”

Scotland’s Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh claimed a first Scottish victory, defeating Dutch pair Jacco Arends and Ruben Jille 21-13, 21-18.

In the women’s doubles, Julie MacPherson and Eleanor O’Donnell were 12-7 up in the first game against Nadia Fankhauer and Sannatasah Saninin but lost 19-21, 19-21.

Scotland’s leading hope, Kirsty Gilmour, gets her campaign underway this evening against India’s Das Rituparna. The Commonwealth Games and European Championship silver medallist is the No 16 seed.

“This is going to be a very special few days,” said the 24-year-old, who lives minutes from the Arena. “I’m really excited about playing in a World Championships at home.

“I experienced it at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and it’s a real honour to have the chance to do it again.”