Eve Muirhead says Scots ‘stole’ US game

Scotland had to come from behind to seal a dramatic extra-end 9-8 win over the United States in their opening round-robin game of the Women’s World Curling Championships, which got under way yesterday in China.

Yet the Scots started in control, scoring three in the first end and then, after USA levelled in the fourth, scoring three again to take a 6-3 lead into the half-time break.

The Americans then scored in the next three ends to take an 8-6 lead, after which Scotland’s Olympic bronze medallist skip Eve Muirhead piled the pressure on her opposite number Nina Roth, scoring one point in the ninth end and then stealing a single in the tenth to force the extra end at 8-8.

The Americans had last stone advantage in that extra end but Roth could only remove one of two Scottish stones near the button, giving Scotland another single stone steal and the 9-8 win. Afterwards, a relieved Muirhead said: “Wow, what a game! We never have an easy one in the first game. We made it hard for ourselves – we were three up twice in the game and we let America come back.

“Stealing a game always feels nice. Obviously, it’s never nice for the opposition skip but for us to get our first win on the board is crucial.”

The Scots face Italy and Russia in today’s round-robin games.