Eve Muirhead and David Murdoch book World Championship spots

Team Muirhead and Team Murdoch were crowned Scottish Champions in Perth, a result that earned both skips their seventh national title.

Eve Muirhead’s rink won the women’s event with another powerful performance which saw them beat Team Fleming 6-4. They will now represent Scotland at the World Championships in Beijing next month where they will also be aiming to qualify GB a place for the next Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

In the men’s final David Murdoch’s rink defeated Team Mouat 10-4 and will now go on to the men’s World Championship in Edmonton, Canada, in April.