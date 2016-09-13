Eight Strathaven players in Scotland Under-17 netball squad

Eight players from Strathaven Academy are included in the 33-strong Scottish Under-17 netball squad.

Chloe Alexander, Olivia Bolland, Dionne Dorricott, Caitlin Hinchcliffe, Molly Letitia, Ann Fleming, Niamh McCall and Gillian Thomson are the South Lanarkshire octet.

Molly Anderson and Alice Scott travel from Orkney to training in the Central Belt, while Sophie McIvor makes the long journey from Thurso High School.

From the Borders, Emma Reborn continues a fine tradition of international school players coming from Peebles High School.