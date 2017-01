Five youngsters from Dunfermline Water Polo Club have been selected to compete in the ASA Inter-regions for players born after 2000.

Thomas Cameron (Woodmill High School), Matthew Crighton (Dundee and Angus College), Finlay Nesbitt (Kinross High School), Euan Broatch (Queen Anne High School) and Craig Stewart (Dollar Academy) will compete in the event in Watford next month.