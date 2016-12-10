Duncan Scott scores another short-course double

Duncan Scott is a man on a mission at the Scottish National Short Course Championships, and his target of a daily double remained on course yesterday at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old, who collected two silver relay medals at the Rio Olympics, won the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly on Friday and day two saw the addition of the 200m individual medley and 200m butterfly.

Not only did he take gold, he set new Scottish records in both events – and now he has a tricky task in deciding which events to tackle at next summer’s World Championships in Hungary.

The new 200m butterfly Scottish record was reduced to 1:54.59, and it came after a close tussle with Commonwealth Games and University of Stirling training mate, Cameron Brodie.

The World Championship trials are in Sheffield in April – they double up as the start of the Commonwealth Games qualifying period – and Scott will sit down with coach Steve Tigg and work out a master plan.

Scott will today bid to add two more gold medals at these Championships in the 400m individual medley and the 200m freestyle.

Craig Benson and Camilla Hattersley – the other two Scottish Olympians in the line-up – collected their second titles. Benson won the 100m breaststroke and will be going for the clean sweep in the 200m today, while Hattersley added the 400m to her 800m freestyle.

Raquel Matos, who just missed out on Glasgow 2014, showed she is back on course with a win in a personal best time of 58.63secs in the 100m butterfly.

n Kirkcaldy’s Kathleen Dawson reached her third final at the world short course championships in Ontario with her fifth Scottish record of the event so far.

The 19-year-old lowered her own 50m backstroke mark to 26.44sec to coast through the semis.

Hannah Miley, who came fourth in the 400m individual medley earlier this week, narrowly missed out on a spot in the 200m IM final. She was ninth fastest in the semis.