Double joy for George Heriot’s skiing team

George Heriot’s senior boys’ ski race team – Ross Patterson, Andrew McCall and brothers Stuart and Scott Waitt – skied a fantastic set of races at the British Schools Dry Slope Ski Race Championships held in Gloucester.

The Championships are attended by all the top school ski racers and the Edinburgh boys won the team title and enjoyed a double celebration with Scott claiming the individual championship.

It is the first time Heriot’s has won either trophy and Scott is now recognised as skiing’s fastest boy in Britain.

“Congratulations are very well deserved and thanks to all racers, staff and parents for their continued support and dedication to ski racing at Heriot’s,” said Iain Oliphant, the teacher in charge of the trip.