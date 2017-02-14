Dominant Queensferry do volleyball’s ‘Dundee Double’

Transport issues – snow and jams – did not prevent a successful Dundee Festival for senior 4-6 pupils at the Lynch Sports Centre in Dundee, as schools from around Scotland overcame the travel challenges.

In the top pool for both boys and girls it came down to the matches between two very active volleyball schools – Belmont Academy and Queensferry High – who have won every boys competition between them since 2010.

This year was no different, as Queensferry ran out as winners in both competitions to do the “Dundee Double”.

However, the main excitement was actually in the bottom of the draw, where the new entrants to the competition were fighting for every point to register some wins.

James Gillespie’s B took the honours in an Edinburgh Derby against fellow entrants Tynecastle High, while Auchmuty High claimed the Fife bragging rights against Madras College.