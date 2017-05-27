Cup holders Newtonmore get a fright from Fort William

Camanachd Cup holders Newtonmore survived a fright to beat Fort William 3-1 at An Aird. Graham Campbell gave the Fort a 42nd-minute lead, but Steven MacDonald levelled from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. Second-half goals from Fraser MacKintosh and Glen MacKintosh gave More victory.

Last year’s finalists Oban Camanachd and Kinlochshiel drew 0-0 at Kirkton and Glenurquhart and Lovat will also replay after a 1-1 draw.

Goals from Jordan Murchison and Will Cowie gave Skye a 2-1 triumph over Kingussie.

Kyles Athletic put seven past Glasgow Mid Argyll at Tighnabruaich with Roddy MacDonald and Thomas Whyte both netting twice. Gordon Whyte, Scott MacDonald and Robbie MacLeod also scored.

Doubles from Craig MacIsaac and Duncan Rodger helped Kilmallie to a 5-3 home win over Lochaber.

Allan MacDonald and Fraser Watt both scored twice as Inveraray defeated Caberfeidh 5-1 whilst Strathglass came from behind to beat Kilmory 2-1. Donald Fraser got the winner 12 minutes from time.