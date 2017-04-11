Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas beckon Keanna MacInnes

Keanna MacInnes (Firrhill High School) is a regular on this page – and a butterfly double at the recent Scottish Age Group Championships in Aberdeen has put her firmly on course to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas this summer.

The teenager bagged a Scottish junior record of 2:11.24 in the 200m butterfly and also gained a consideration time of 1:00.81 in the 100m.

In the shorter event, she was just 0.1 outside the Scottish Junior record.

Nikki Miller (Mearns Castle High School) had said her goal this year is to make the trip to the Bahamas and she also made the qualification time in taking gold in 4:19.04 in the 400m freestyle.