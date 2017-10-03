Commonwealth Games 2018: Dan Wallace selected despite ban

Swimmer Dan Wallace is among the first batch of athletes confirmed by Team Scotland for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Wallace - who won a trio of medals at Glasgow 2014 including Gold in the men’s 400-metre individual medley - was slapped with a driving ban and a three-month suspension from swimming in June of this year after being convicted of drink-driving in the Stirling area.

Glasgow gold medallist Hannah Miley is also in the team. Picture: Getty Images

His inclusion comes as a boost after the Edinburgh-born athlete was left out of British Swimming’s performance squad for the 2018 season, losing his elite-podium funding as a result.

Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley are also included in the Swimming team, while Duncan Scott - just 17 when he won silver with the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay team in Glasgow - will be looking to build on his medal success at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.

• READ MORE - Interview: Hannah Miley, swimmer

Edinburgh’s Keanna MacInnes - a bronze medallist at the recent World Junior Championships - is also named among the 21 members of the aquatics team.

Alex ‘Tattie’ Marshall is set to participate in his sixth Commonwealth Games, with hopes of adding to his four golds, including Pairs and Fours titles at Glasgow 2014, after being named in the Lawn Bowls team.

Marshall will also be joined by his fellow Glasgow 2014 medallists Paul Foster and Darren Burnett.

Also included are newcomers Stacey McDougall, a double World U25 Championships medallist with Pairs silver and Singles bronze, Ronnie Duncan and Derek Oliver.

Lawn Bowls team

Caroline Brown; Lesley Doig; Claire Johnston; Stacey McDougall; Kay Moran; Darren Burnett; Ronnie Duncan; Paul Foster; Alex Marshall; Derek Oliver.

Swimming (aquatics) team

Craig Benson; Mark Campbell; Sean Campsie; Euan Inglis; Kieran McGuckin; Scott McLay; Craig McLean; Craig McNally; Stephen Milne; Ross Murdoch; Duncan Scott; Mark Szaranek; Calum Tait; Jack Thorpe; Dan Wallace; Kathleen Dawson; Lucy Hope; Keanna MacInnes; Hannah Miley; Corrie Scott; Cassie Wild.