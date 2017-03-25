Bronze medal and revenge in Scots’ curlers’ sights

Scotland will play Sweden for bronze medals today at the CPT World Women’s Curling Championship.

This follows their 5-8 defeat in the Page Play-off, also to Sweden, yesterday afternoon.

In a tight game, the Swedes made the first real breakthrough in the sixth end with the score at 3-2, when their skip Anna Hasselborg was able to hit out a Scottish stone to score two points from the end and take a 5-2 lead.

In the seventh, Scotland’s skip Eve Muirhead drew her last stone into the house for two points that reduced Sweden’s lead to 5-4.

In the eighth, Sweden scored three points as Hasselborg added her final stone to the two Swedish stones already counting in the house. In the ninth end, Sweden’s Hasselborg played a double take-out which then forced Muirhead to score just one in the end, leaving Sweden with an 8-5 lead. Sweden then ran the Scots out of stones in the tenth end.

Afterwards, Muirhead said: “We’re disappointed. You don’t want to lose a play-off game, but Sweden were the stronger team. We battled hard but we gave her too many half-shots and we didn’t have many. We were always on that back foot and it was frustrating. We had chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them.”

She added: “We’ve just got to dust ourselves off and come out firing tomorrow. We’ve still got a chance for a medal.”

The gold medal final will be between Canada and Russia, who beat Sweden 9-3 in yesterday’s semi.