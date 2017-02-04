Badminton big guns eye up further Scottish titles

Kirsty Gilmour and Kieran Merrilees stayed on course to add to their long list of singles titles at the Yonex Scottish National Championships at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth yesterday.

Gilmour, pictured, already through to the final of the mixed doubles, romped through two rounds of singles to set up a semi-final today against former runner-up, Holly Newall.

In the bottom half of the draw, 15-year-old Rachel Sugden is through to the semi-finals at her first Scottish Nationals. The promising Alexandria teenager is now looking forward to a match with last year’s runner-up and second seed Julie MacPherson.

To reach the semis, Sugden overcame Ralston’s Erin Waddell 21-12 21-13 then toppled Prestwick’s Ciara Torrance 21-18 21-17.

“This is my first time in this event and I have never played Julie, not even in a club match,” said Sugden. “I have no expectations. I just want to go out and enjoy myself.”

MacPherson, runner-up in singles, doubles and mixed last year, began with a bye then knocked out Edinburgh’s Basia Grodynska 21-7 21-8.

In the men’s singles Merrilees, seeking a fifth title, booked his semi-final place with a 21-4 21-9 win over Falkirk’s Craig Young of Falkirk before disposing of Stonehaven’s Matthew Duguid 21-13 21-9.

South Queensferry’s defending champion and second seed Matthew Carder scored wins over teenagers Joshua Apiliga 21-11 21-13 and Ciar Pringle 21-15 21-10.

In the men’s doubles, 16-year-old Glasgow twins Christopher and Matthew Grimley made it into the last four where they face top seeds Alex Dunn and Adam Hall.

Edinburgh’s MacPherson is also in the final of the mixed doubles with Martin Campbell and is No.2 seed in the women’s doubles with Eleanor O’Donnell.