Arbroath High School on course in defence of Girls’ Open Cup

Arbroath High School, the defending champions, are the first side through to the semi-finals of the girls’ Scottish Schools’ Open Cup.

They knocked out Inverness Royal Academy, and the other three ties to be played are Park Mains High v Portobello High, St Thomas of Aquins High School v Mary Erskine School and Wallace High School v Auchinleck Academy.

In the boys’ Open, there are five ties to be played in the knockout stage:

Firrhill High v Stirling High, North Inch Community College v Monifieth High, Alford Academy v Millburn Academy, Falkirk High v Strathallan and George Heriot’s v Hillhead High.

After many years staging the event at Grangemouth, there is a change of venue for this year’s finals.

Both events will take place at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh with the girls on 14 March and the boys on 16 March.