Alasdair and Orla lead home hopes at Junior Open Championships

Culloden Academy’s Alasdair Prott won the Under-15 title last year, and he will be one of the leading home challengers for the Under-17 title at the Scottish Junior Open Championships in Edinburgh from 7-9 January.

But all the Scots will face a stiff task as around 140 youngsters from all over the world will descend on Edinburgh Sports Club and the Grange Sports Club.

The 71st Scottish Junior Open has a new look, taking place at two new venues and welcoming two new sponsors in Eye Rackets and JC Lindsay.

In the boys’ Under-17 Championship, the favourite will be Belgium’s Dries Verhaegen – but Alasdair hopes to make his mark after a terrific year both at home and overseas.

On the European Under-15 circuit he has four titles – Irish, Welsh, Swiss and Scottish Opens. He was runner-up at the British Nationals and German Open and claimed a Scottish National title for the sixth successive season.

Alasdair finished the season as No 1 ranked Under 15 player in Europe and gained international caps for Scotland in the 5 Nations and the European Team Championships.

Hutchesons’ Grammar’s Orla Young, Scottish Champion and European No 8, will be the top home hope in the girls’ Under-15 category.

The stiff oppositon will include Katie Malliff (England), Marie Amelie Callebaut (Belgium), and Ella Galova (Slovakia), who are all No 1 in their countries.