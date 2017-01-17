Aberdeen Grammar shock volleyball champions Queensferry

Schools from Langholm to Stromness have been taking to the court in the 2017 Scottish Schools Cup and are now battling it out to make it through the regional pools and into the national semi-finals.

There have already been a few upsets, with winners from last year losing pool stage matches.

Aberdeen Grammar overcame Senior 2/3 boys champions Queensferry High School in straight sets.

But if the Edinburgh side hang on to second place, then they keep their chances alive - albeit with with a much tougher route to the final.

Marr College, legendary competitors in school volleyball, defeated Senior 4/5/6 girls’ champions Belmont Academy before following up with a victory over another Ayrshire rival, Kyle Academy.

This has all but secured a semi-final spot for the three-times winners.

In the same event, Queensferry High School completed a clean sweep over Liberton High School, Craigmount High and St Augustine’s High all in one day.

Although they were straight set victories for Queensferry, the matches were played in great spirit and lots of promise for future shown by their opponents – all new entrants to the competition.

In another massive day of volleyball organised by Aberdeen Grammar School, all Senior 4/5/6 matches in the North Section will be played over one day at the Aberdeen Sports Village facility.

Oban High School made their debut in the competition and performed very well.

Stromness Academy’s first time in the competition was pushed back due to the unfortunate timing of Storm Barbara.

James Gillespie’s have continued their fairytale story. Last year the boys’ Senior 4/5/6 team won the competition in their debut season.

They have staged the perfect follow-up by winning two out of two and are already guaranteed a semi-final slot.

It was a great effort by James Gillespie’s – a school that always performs well in the Scottish Schools’ Cup in basketball.

The Edinburgh team are joined by Queensferry High School and Kinross High School who have also secured their spot in the boys’ semi-finals.

All the finals in the six events – Senior 1/2, 3/4 and 4/5/6 in boys and girls – will take place in March at the newly-refurbished Kelvin Hall in Glasgow.