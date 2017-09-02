Masar is Charlie’s darling at Sandown

BOB MAGILL

After winning what turned out to be a strong maiden at Goodwood on his competitive debut in the spring, the son of New Approach finished third behind talented fillies September and Nyaleti in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having had some time to mature since, he was a well-supported 11-8 favourite for the Group Three feature in Esher and the further he went the better he looked.

Masar was initially settled in third place by James Doyle, but moved towards the front travelling powerfully early in the home straight.

Irish challenger Romanised did his best to cover the move, but Masar found another gear deep inside the last of seven furlongs and was good value for his two-length success.

“I was delighted with that. They went a nice pace and James gave him a lovely ride and got him into the perfect position,” said Appleby.

“I was confident turning for home that he would keep galloping and that’s exactly what he did, so we’re pleased. We deliberately gave him a break after Royal Ascot and we said going into today that physically he’d improved a lot.”

The Royal Lodge Stakes on 30 September is a possible next port of call, but Appleby stopped short of committing to a run in the Newmarket Group Two. “He’s in the Royal Lodge, but he has other entries and we’ll just get him home and see how he is and let him tell us when he’s ready to run again,” said the trainer. “He’ll only run once more this year and then we’ll put him away.

“I hope he’s a horse with a bright future.”

At Hamilton Park, meanwhile, Magic Jazz, trained by the in-form Kevin Ryan, was an impressive winner of the feature race.

Ridden by Kevin Stott, the 7/2 chance made all to beat Clubbable by a length and a quarter in the £20,000 BB Foodservice 2-Y-O Series Final. Stott said: “He travelled well, he had a good draw and the horses are running really well at the moment. He loves this track and he did the job pretty smoothly.”

Andrew Mullen was full of praise for Whatsthemessage after the Keith Dalgleish-trained filly won her fifth race of the season in the Bet totetrifecta At bedfred.com EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

“She’s really tough and Phil [Makin] was clever in front as he slowed it down and had us all stacked up,” Mullen said. “I know her well as that’s my second win on her from just four rides.”