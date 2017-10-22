‘Kids given too much support don’t make great athletes’

At the Atlanta Olympics, in 1996, two British divers, once they had finished competing, headed into the city and set up – eight years before the term was first coined, apparently– a pop-up shop.

They were selling their GB clothing, a stunt that made the newspapers and didn’t endear them to their coaches. But as Owen Slot writes in The Talent Lab, “it symbolised rather effectively the fact that GB were paupers in the Olympic world”.

Slot’s book is long-listed for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year. The shortlist will be announced this week. Sub-titled ‘The secrets of creating and sustaining success,’ The Talent Lab is especially fascinating to read in light of recent scandals surrounding athlete welfare in Olympic sports, from cycling to swimming to gymnastics to canoeing to bobsleigh and skeleton.

One aspect of this story is well known: that the lottery provided British Olympic sports with a windfall, from £69 million before the Sydney Games to £350m for the Rio Games. And it worked: medals, by the bucketload, were won. The question some are asking now is: at what cost? (The answer is not £350m.)

Slot, a Times sportswriter whose first Olympics were Atlanta, wrote most of his book before the recent controversies came to light. That only makes it more interesting, because the insiders he spoke to talked openly not only about the meticulous planning and attention to detail that characterises the programmes, but also about the necessary toughness, and ruthlessness, of the system created post-Atlanta.

Take the chapter on the difference between the “elite” and “super-elite” – the athletes who don’t just win once but dominate. Slot speaks to Peter Keen, who established the British Cycling programme and became performance director at UK Sport, and mentions that Bradley Wiggins seems like a difficult character.

Keen looked surprised: “You think he is the outlier in terms of being complex?” Wiggins was the norm, said Keen. “There’s a need in them to succeed and to dominate others which, in its worst case, is psychopathy; it’s essentially a trait of a psychopath taken to its absolute extreme. If you look at the most extreme it’s a desire to dominate others, immunity to anxiety, a separateness of mind which is unhealthy actually.”

To try to better understand these super-elites, a study was conducted by UK Sport, in partnership with several universities, which twinned 16 elites with 16 super-elites. The selected “twins” – same sport, same gender, same age – had similar performance graphs until they reached world class, when the elite plateaued and the super-elite went skyward.

The question was, why? Of all the evidence gathered, says Slot, “here was the single most striking fact, the one that hits you right between the eyes. Every single one of the 16 super-elites reported experiencing a significant negative critical event during their primary developmental years. Only four of the elites experienced the same.”

The coach of one of the elites tells Slot that his athlete is an example of “the classic story of a kid having no fire because everything is laid on for him. I think happy, comfortable kids who get too much support don’t ultimately make great athletes.”

“Is it the uncomfortable truth,” Slot asks, “that maybe a bit of unhappiness is not such a bad thing?” “That is 100 per cent right,” replies the coach.

Chelsea Warr, the director of performance at UK Sport, acknowledges the need for “resilience,” which can be developed in an athlete’s upbringing or learned in training. This means making it tough, not easy. “Make the road rocky,” says Warr, “don’t make it smooth.”

Slot also speaks to James Bell, a psychologist with the RFU who has worked in the NFL and, as part of his PhD, established a “mental toughness development programme” for elite cricketers.

To perform at the Olympics, says Bell, “our evidence suggests that you have to train in environments which are very challenging with lots of threat. You can be as creative as you want; the point is athletes need to experience what pressure feels like and that can be achieved through exposure to negative consequences. Political correctness says you shouldn’t use the word punishment but, in psychological terms, that’s how your brain processes it.”

Explaining what he means by ‘punishment,’ Bell says that cricketers would have to collect the water bottles if they dropped a catch, or the whole team would have to do press-ups. A similar environment was created by Rod Ellingworth at the British Cycling Academy which produced Mark Cavendish, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas – they would have to wash team cars, or spend hours riding round the top of the track, if they stepped out of line or were late for training.

The bits about toughness caught my eye in light of all the recent controversies, and I found myself wondering if some of the insiders would be quite so candid now. And yet it would be wrong to conflate the environment described by Bell, or the rocky road mentioned by Warr, with the recent allegations about abuse and bullying. As Slot says: “The way it’s been polarised in the newspapers it’s almost as if medals follow from a lack of welfare. The idea that, if we’re more sensitive to our athletes, we’ll win fewer medals simply doesn’t stack up in the slightest.”

There is much else to chew over and think about in The Talent Lab. The remarkable story of Danny Kerry, for example, the women’s hockey coach “ripped apart” by his players after the Beijing Olympics for being “grumpy, miserable [and] unapproachable.” Kerry tells Slot: “I realised I needed to lead and work with a group of high-performing female athletes in a very different way to the way I had worked before.” In Rio he coached the GB women to a gold medal.

Then there is some rich detail about the relationship between Rebecca Romero and Wendy Houvenaghel, the cyclists who were teammates, room-mates and opponents in the pursuit final in Beijing – and who couldn’t stand each other. Romero beat Houvenaghel but their coach, Dan Hunt, couldn’t be seen – by Houvenaghel – to be congratulating Romero. “It was a horrible experience,” says Romero of her gold medal, while Hunt could only think: “F***, I want this over.”

l The Talent Lab, by Owen Slot