Jake Wightman hoping for ‘consolation’ in diamond League final

Jake Wightman has pledged to prove he is no one-hit wonder when he lines up among the world’s best in tonight’s Diamond League final in Zurich.

The 23-year-old Scot confessed the emotions are still raw from crashing out in the 1,500 metres semis of the recent IAAF world championships when he got his tactics horribly wrong.

The Weltklasse meeting, he insists, provides an opportunity to claim some consolation with Wightman earning his spot via his surprise victory at the Diamond League stop in Oslo earlier this summer. His opposition, however, is strictly A-List, including all three medallists from London, including new champion Elijah Managoi of Kenya. Yet after rebounding to win the Emsley Carr Mile in Birmingham last weekend, the one-time European junior champion intends to make his presence felt.

“I knew I was in good shape before the worlds which is why it was gutting I went out the way I did,” he said.

“So I’ve tried to get myself going for these last few races. Winning in Birmingham was a good start. Zurich will be a different story but I’ll give it a go.

“Off one race in Oslo, it’s a bit jammy. But every athlete goes into the Diamond League season looking for the finals. It’s going to be a really hard field. It will be like a championship because there’s money on the line. But it’s a good chance for me to make a mark and carry on from Birmingham.”

Mo Farah will run the final track race of his career over 5,000 metres against the man who snatched away his world title in London, Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris.

British duo CJ Ujah and Adam Gemili meet world champion Justin Gatlin in the 100m, Robbie Grabarz and Tom Gale duel in the high jump against London winner Mutaz Barshim, while Eilidh Doyle goes in the 400m hurdles looking for a speedy showing as her campaign nears its end.

“I feel there has been a personal best in me this season but I’ve not got it,” the Scot said. “Maybe it’s too late, but I’d like to put together a few good technical races.

“I’ve been up and down and if I can at least get these right, I’ll go into the winter reasonably happy.”