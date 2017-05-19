Sir Chauvelin repeats Braveheart Stakes victory at Hamilton

History was made at Hamilton Park last night as Sir Chauvelin became the first horse to win the PDM Mains To Drains Braveheart Stakes twice.

The winner of last year’s 12f handicap at the same price of 7-1, he just pipped Kensington Star by a short head, with Yorkidding a nose away in a pulsating finish that brought the big crowd to its feet.

It was an eventful evening for winning trainer Jim Goldie who was kicked in the paddock by his two-year-old Oriental Power before the first race.

The Renfrewshire trainer said: “It’s great to win this again as a lot of good horses have only won it once.

“He got in a bit of trouble but that was a good thing because he can idle and Sam [James] rode him well.

“We actually went close to winning this a couple of times with Hillview Boy as he won it in 2010 and came second two years later. You could say I’ve had an interesting night but it’s ended well.”

Edinburgh-born Karen McLintock saddled her first course winner at the 11th attempt as Rockwood and Graham Lee took the racinguk.com Handicap.

The trainer said: “It’s a lovely place and I’m delighted to get off the mark here. Rockwood didn’t cost a lot and he has given everyone such fun.”

In the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury today, Godolphin can rule the roost at Newbury with Ribchester taken to headline a high-profile double for them. The Richard Fahey-trained four-year-old is unlikely to be too much of a generous price as he leads the ratings, but it is hard to pick holes in the colt’s form, particularly as he has a much-needed pacemaker in the field this time.

If you could have one criticism of Ribchester it would be that he is not the most relaxed of racers, but the presence of stablemate Toscanini will ensure that he has the necessary lead through the early stages.

Despite his occasional keenness, Ribchester has still managed to strike at the top table, landing the Prix Jacques le Marois after notable near-misses in both the 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes, when the reopposing Galileo Gold finished in front.

Connections might have hoped to hit the target again in the QEII on his final start of the year, but superstar filly Minding proved too good, making fine use of her fillies allowance and the fact that Ribchester was far too eager.

The same problem occurred when he finished third in Dubai on his return in March, although the step up to nine furlongs there would hardly have helped matters. That run should have given him a nice springboard for this race and he will appreciate both the switch back to a mile and cut in the ground.

l William Buick is set to miss the two-day Epsom Derby meeting after being hit with a five-day ban for careless riding at York.

The jockey was handed the suspension after steering Alqamar to victory for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby in the 7IM Supports Cystic Fibrosis Care Handicap that concluded the three-day Dante Festival. His ban starts on Investec Oaks day (2 June) and carries on to Derby day and then 5-7 June.

One ride he could potentially lose would be Jack Hobbs in the Coronation Cup, as well as on one of Godolphin’s runners in the premier Classic, possibly the Appleby-trained Bay Of Poets.