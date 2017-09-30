Roaring Lion on track for Breeders’ Cup

By Graham clark

While the son of Kitten’s Joy was introduced into the betting for next year’s Investec Derby, an outing at Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf was earmarked as a potential next port of call for the two-year-old following his neck success over Nelson in the mile Group Two.

John Gosden said of the 11-4 winner: “He did very well and it wouldn’t be his favourite ground. He has done nothing but improve. He has won on the July Course and the Polytrack and we couldn’t be more pleased with him.”

Martyn Meade was as surprised as those in the stands after Dolphin Vista (50-1) ended a recent spell in the doldrums with a shock success in the Betfred Cambridgeshire Handicap. Having shown little on his first start for the Newmarket handler on the July Course, the four-year-old finished strongest of them all down the stands rail to take the nine-furlong contest by length and a half to give jockey George Wood his biggest success to date.

Aidan O’Brien secured a treble featuring Group One victories for the Ryan Moore-ridden Clemmie (15-8) in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park, and US Navy Flag (10-1) in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Bye Bye Baby (11-10) completed the Ballydoyle handler’s three-timer under Moore with a front-running two-length success in the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Three-times champion jockey Moore completed his own treble as the Roger Charlton-trained Makzeem (5-1) landed the concluding Iliffe Media And Velvet Magazine Handicap.

Donjuan Triumphant lunged late to claim a last-gasp success in the 32Red Gold Cup at Haydock.

The £90,000 contest was a late addition to the programme on Merseyside, replacing the prestigious Ayr Gold Cup, which was abandoned last Saturday due to a waterlogged track.

The race had a different look to it seven days on, with a field of 17 rather than 25 going to post, but it was nevertheless a competitive heat.

The Andrew Balding-trained Donjuan Triumphant was a 13-2 chance in the hands of PJ McDonald, having bounced back to winning form at Haydock a little over three weeks ago.

Stake Acclaim kickedfor home, but Balding’s charge wore him down.