Rebecca Bastiman has Royal appointment at Musselburgh

Rebecca Bastiman is after more success at Musselburgh with her triple course scorer Royal Brave.

The Wetherby raider faces nine rivals in the £8,000 Hawthorne Girls Handicap over five furlongs.

Miss Bastiman said: “He obviously loves the track but he is versatile and has run some decent races elsewhere including a win at Ayr. This season has really seen him produce a better attitude and he has got his act together big time. His mark has gone up nearly a stone since the start of the year but hopefully he hasn’t finished winning yet.”

In what looks a hot little sprint, Ann Duffield’s Rosina arrives off the back of a comfortable success at Ayr.

Noel Wilson has a good record at Musselburgh and he saddles bottom-weight Kinloch Pride who has won four races already this term, while Bogart, trained by Kevin Ryan, has dropped well below his last winning mark and has been second on two recent starts at Thirsk.

On both occasions at the North Yorkshire circuit he could not do much more but simply bumped into better-handicapped horses in The Armed Man and, most recently, Memories Galore.

The Listed-winning son of Bahamian Bounty has been left alone by the handicapper on an appealing mark of 81.

Six-time Musselburgh winner La Bacouetteuse flies the flag for the bang-in-form Iain Jardine stable in the Catherine Roache Handicap over the best part of two miles.