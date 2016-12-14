Queen’s horse Forth Bridge takes Musselburgh feature

Five months after she was on hand to give the Royal seal to Musselburgh’s bicentenary celebrations, the Queen enjoyed a winner when Brian Hughes brought Charlie Longsdon-trained Forth Bridge home in the Racing UK Anywhere Juvenile Hurdle.

After the 10-3 on favourite had beaten Warp Factor by a neck, Hughes said: “He’s a nice big horse and he liked that decent ground. He’s a lovely prospect and was a little green in front over the last but I was always going to win.”

Rebecca Menzies is is fantastic form and Royal McNab supplied her with a sixth win in a fortnight in the hands of Tony Kelly. The 9-4 favourite landed the 2m 4f handicap hurdle for the second year running.

Menzies, who is sending Royal McNab back to the East Lothian venue on New Year’s Day, said: “He is going for the race he was second in last year. We are on an unbelievable run at the moment. The move to John Wade’s yard has been a big help and everything has just clicked.”

Also back on 1 January is Rose Dobbin’s Proud Gamble, following a third course and distance win for Craig Nichol.

Jonny Delta received a stirring reception after striking in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle for Jim Goldie and Callum Bewley. Goldie said: “He’s come back from being nearly dead after a fall at Haydock in March. He lay still for a while and was understandably very sore. He’s very versatile and once held the 1m 6f course record on the Flat here.”

In the opening race, the departure at the last of 4-7 favourite Atomix left 20-1 chance Pot Committed to reel in 66-1 outsider The Phantom.