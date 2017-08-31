Noel Wilson’s Kinloch Pride will be aimed ay Ayr Listed race

Kinloch Pride will be aimed at a Listed event after she landed her fifth race of the campaign in the feature race at Musselburgh.

Noel Wilson’s mare, sent off at 20-1 under Patrick Mathers, pipped Royal Brave by a short head in the Hawthorne Girls Handicap.

“She’s just so tough and stepped up a gear to win again,” Wilson said. “She’s now deserved a crack at something better and we’re eyeing that new Listed race for fillies on the Friday of Ayr’s big meeting next month.”

Edward Greatrex made his first ride at Musselburgh a winning one when scoring on Masarzain, also a first course success for Archie Watson, in the Isn’t It Wiser To Bet At racing.uk Handicap.

“It’s quite a nice course,” Greatrex said.”It’s quite tight but it rides beautifully. They went quite quick but this horse has won pretty well in the end.”

Greatrex and Watson went on to complete a 21-1 double when Alnasl took the AIUA Insurance Handicap.

Sammy Jo Bell enhanced her record for Wilf Storey, owner and trainer of Mr Sundowner who saw off Jonny Delta in the Ray Hawthorne Memorial Handicap.

The combination sealed a 21-1 double when Adrakhan caught a faltering Tectonic in the Catherine Roache Handicap.

“That’s my eleventh winner of the season and four have been for Wilf,” Bell said after her brace. “Mr Sundowner thrives on quick summer ground and he stayed on well as I thought I committed for home early enough.”

Soldier’s Minute was impressive for Keith Dalgleish in the opener and he saddles Forever A Lady in today’s £15,000 EBF Stallions Breeding Winners Fillies at the East Lothian venue.

The Carluke trainer is bidding to win the 7f event for the third year running, having scored with Invoke in 2015 and 2016.

She faces strong opposition from Tirania, who could make the long trip from Newmarket to East Lothian pay dividends .

Trained by William Haggas, left, she has won one of her four starts to date but seemed to be found out when stepped up in grade last time at Ascot. However, Tirania has also been eased 1lb in the ratings.

At Chelsmford, Piedita can chalk up her hat-trick in the Abbot Ale Handicap.

A typical Sir Mark Prescott type, Piedita has thrived on a sizeable step up in trip to two miles, claiming victory in a maiden handicap at Beverley before following up at Lingfield last week.

She looked good value for her four-and-a-half-length winning margin last week, triumphing with the minimum of fuss to suggest the 6lb penalty she is saddled with today will prove no bar to success.