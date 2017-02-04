Noel Fehily in the driving seat as he racks up 279-1 treble

Dancing Shadow and Noel Fehily stormed to victory in the first running of the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh.

A first course runner for Devon trainer Victor Dartnall, the 6/1 winner slammed Gonalston Cloud by two and a half lengths.

Fehily, who also struck on Forth Bridge and Whispering Storm to complete a 279-1 treble, said: “He travelled really nice and quickened well for me off a decent pace. He could be more of a Midlands or Scottish National horse this year and the four-miler at Cheltenham is another option for him.”

The 9/1 shot Forth Bridge, carrying the colours of the Queen, landed the Scottish Triumph Hurdle Trial for Charlie Longsdon who said: “He’s a nice horse to have and this wasn’t that much of a surprise to me. He’s in the Triumph Hurdle and he will also be entered in the Fred Winter Hurdle now.”

Harry Cobden rode out his claim after Diego Du Charmil supplied him with his first course success in the Scottish County Hurdle.

Trained by his boss Paul Nicholls, the Somerset raider beat Dominada by five-lengths.

Cobden said: “That was brilliant and he got the fast gallop he needs. He’s a nice big horse and will make a lovely novice chaser next season.”

Lucinda Russell flew the flag for Scotland when Sammy B took the three mile handicap hurdle in the hands of Derek Fox.

Overland Flyer is one of several interesting prospects on parade at Musselburgh today as he faces six rivals in the Albert Bartlett Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Nicholls horse was a most impressive scorer on his timber debut at Taunton and is currently a top-priced 20/1 for the real thing at Cheltenham next month. His jockey Sam Twiston-Davies said: “I couldn’t believe how far clear we were when I looked round two out.

“When I gave him a slap he really picked up for me and he should progress again.”

Twiston-Davies and Nicholls also team up with High Secret in the Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Ex-Flat recruit High Secret romped to victory on his hurdles debut at Taunton nine days ago and Nicholls said: “He’s been the most difficult horse I have ever had to get jumping and it was nice to see him win so well.”